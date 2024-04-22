 After FIDE Candidates win, Gukesh D’s old video manifesting world chess championship win goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
After FIDE Candidates win, Gukesh D’s old video manifesting world chess championship win goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 22, 2024 06:54 PM IST

Gukesh D became the youngest player ever to win the FIDE Candidates tournament held in Toronto.

Gukesh D, the 17-year-old chess player, has gone down in history as the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates tournament held in Toronto. He achieved this feat with a draw against Hikaru Nakamura. With this win, he also became the youngest World Championship challenger and also the only Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the tournament. Now, an old video of him expressing his desire to become the youngest chess champion has been going viral on social media.

Gukesh D won FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto. (PTI)
Gukesh D won FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto. (PTI)

In the now-viral video, the interviewer can be heard asking, “What about your personal ambition? You’re just 11 years and 6 months old. What do you want to do when you grow up?”

Gukesh then expresses his desire to clinch the World Chess Championship. He says, “I want to become the youngest world chess champion.”

The interviewer then repeats this line and adds, “So this boy completely loves chess, and he is the next big thing to watch out for in Indian chess.”

The video then transitions to show Gukesh surrounded by fans, signing autographs and playing the game with fellow chess players during the recent tournament.

The video was shared by X handle @TMS205 with the caption, “This could be the greatest ever statement in sports history….”

According to Chess.com, if Gukesh wins the world chess championship, he will become the youngest undisputed world chess champion in history.

After winning the FIDE Candidates tournament, “Right now, I am so relieved and so happy. I was following this crazy game (Caruana vs Nepomniachtchi), and I was completely emotional, but now, after the game finished, I'm feeling quite good.”

Gukesh also shared a moment from the tournament where he felt like he could win it. “If I had to pinpoint a moment where I felt this could be my moment was probably after the seventh game. After I lost to Firouzja. I was obviously quite upset after that but during the rest day I already felt so good, even though I just had a painful loss. I was feeling at my absolute best and I don't know, maybe this loss just gave me so much motivation. After the seventh round, I really started to feel at my absolute best.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

