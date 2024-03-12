Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, gifts electric car to R Praggnanandhaa's parents. Chess prodigy reacts

R Praggnanandhaa took to X to share his reaction on how his parents felt after receiving an electric car as a gift from Anand Mahindra. He also shared a few pictures of his family with the vehicle. His words of appreciation for the business tycoon have won people's hearts. The image shows R Praggnanandhaa and his family in front of the car gifted by Anand Mahindra. (X/@rpraggnachess)

Why did Anand Mahindra gift a car to R Praggnanandhaa?

In 2023, a picture of R Praggnanandhaa's mother proudly looking at his son went viral on social media. The image was captured after the chess prodigy made it to the finals of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At that time, Anand Mahindra re-shared the picture on X and wrote, "Maa, tujhe Salaam (Mother, salute to you)". In response, an X user posted, "Sir, he also deserves Mahindra's Thar!" referencing how Anand Mahindra often gift cars to athletes for their outstanding performances.

The business tycoon replied to the X user's post and said he would rather give R Praggnanandhaa's parents an electric car. He also explained why.

"Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to R Praggnanandhaa. But I have another idea. I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the parents of Praggnanandhaa. Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support," Mahindra wrote in a tweet shared in August 2023.

Just a few hours ago, R Praggnanandhaa replied to the tweet and informed everyone about the car he received. "Received XUV 400. My parents are very happy. Thank you very much, Anand Mahindra, sir," he tweeted. He wrapped up his post with three pictures.

Take a look at this post by R Praggnanandhaa about receiving a car from Anand Mahindra:

What did X users say about R Praggnanandhaa's tweet?

