Anand Mahindra gifts personalised cars to gold medallists Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recently gifted two brand new personalised cars to gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil. The news has now created a chatter online and prompted people to post appreciative comments.

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. After his win, back in August, Mahindra tweeted a meme praising the athlete. A Twitter user replied to the post and urged the business tycoon to gift Chopra an XUV7OO car. To which, Mahindra replied that it will be his “personal privilege and honour” to do so.

He kept his promise and it is clear from this tweet shared by Chopra. Sharing an image with a new car, the gold medallist wrote, “Thank you@anandmahindraji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon.”

Take a look at the post:

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

The news of Sumit Antil getting a car as a gift was shared by Anand Mahindra himself. While re-sharing a post by the official Twitter handle dedicated to the car MahindraXUV700, he wrote “We are so proud of you@sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always.” Antil clinch the gold in the men's javelin F64 with a throw of 68.55m in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Take a look at the post:

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

People posted appreciative comments on both the tweets. Many also wrote “congratulations to express their reactions.”

“You've earned it,” wrote a Twitter user while replying to Neeraj Chopra's post. “Good to know that you always appreciate the talent of the heroes of the country, they truly deserve the rewards,” commented another on the post about Antil.

