Anand Mahindra wants to gift Thar to Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan, see viral tweet

Anand Mahindra took to X to share his appreciation and amazement for Naushad Khan whose son Sarfaraz Khan was handed his Test cap by legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble. The business tycoon not only shared words of praise for the cricketer’s father but also added that he wants to gift a Thar to him if he would accept it. The image shows an emotional moment between Sarfaraz Khan and his father Naushad Khan. (X/@BCCI)

“‘Himmat nahin chodna, bas!’ [Just don’t lose courage], Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar" he wrote. He wrapped up his post by resharing a video with the BCCI.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“A journey that is all heart. Hear from a proud father on a very memorable day for Sarfaraz Khan,” BCCI wrote as they shared the video. In the video, Sarfaraz Khan is heard saying how his abbu, Naushad Khan, always says to him that no one can stop him if he keeps pursuing hard work. He goes on to say that he believes it is extremely important to be patient and hopeful.

The video, which is a montage of short clips, also captures the moment Anil Kumble hands Sarfaraz the cap and tells him how proud he is. It also shows emotional moments between Sarfaraz and his father Naushad Khan. At one point, Naushad Khan also wipes away his tears of happiness. The proud dad also goes on to say how he feels about his son’s incredible achievement.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 38,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Anand Mahindra's post for Naushad Khan?

“#SarfarazKhan has done all the hard work and proved in local matches and he truly deserves it!” posted an X user. “When you get success, it shines more on your parents’ face than yours,” shared another. “Success is a state of mind when you convert setbacks into setup for step up,” added a third. “Inspiration for many,” joined a fourth.