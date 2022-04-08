Anand Mahindra talks about friendship by sharing video of turtle helping another. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s recent post involving a lesson on friendship is winning people’s hearts. Posted on Twitter, it is a video that shows one turtle helping another. There is a chance that the business tycoon’s share will amuse you too.

“The phrase ‘Turning turtle’ means to be flipped upside down. But after seeing this I think it should mean helping a friend in need. One of the greatest gifts in life is to have a buddy who helps you get back on your feet and Rise,” he wrote while re-posting the video that was shared on another Twitter handle.

The clip opens to show a turtle lying on its back with another one looking at it from a distance. The second turtle then slowly starts approaching the first one and helps it to get back on its feet.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than five lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is a very good example of decency in animal kingdom. You don't have to be friends with someone to help them. You help them because they need it. Simple,” wrote a Twitter user. “The turtle who turned turtle the turtle who had turned turtle?” joked another. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” posted a third. “He is lucky one, who has a great friend like this,” expressed a fourth.

