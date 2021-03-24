Anand Mahindra replies to Axar Patel’s tweet on his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

If you have been regularly using Twitter for the past few days, there is a possibility that you may have seen the different posts involving business tycoon Anand Mahindra, cricketer Axar Patel and a pair of sunglasses.

It all started with a celebratory post by Mahindra on India’s win against England in the Test series. In the post, he also asked about Axar Patel’s sunglasses. The story got interesting when the business tycoon shared further posts to share how he has bought a pair and also a selfie of himself wearing the sunglasses.

His post, containing the selfie, also received a reply from the cricketer himself. Patel shared a special message and wrote, “The shades look really cool on you, Sir. Thank you so much for the support.”

Anand Mahindra has now reacted to the response and this is what he tweeted:

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Unfortunately they won’t magically give me the talent you possess! @akshar2026 https://t.co/FS9lqi5bi4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2021

Since being posted, his reply has gathered more than 4,700 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“How humble this man is! Can't put it in words!” wrote a Twitter user. “Really great you are!” tweeted another. “Keep Rocking!!! Special Talents both of you,” shared a third. “Modesty at its best...!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter exchange?

