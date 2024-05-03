Anand Mahindra replies to X user who asked him if he could speak Tamil: ‘Unfortunately most of the…’

Anand Mahindra, in a post on X, shared “trivia from his memory bank” for “movie buffs” on May 2. The industrialist revealed that his old high school has always been a “hotspot for film directors”, and during his school days, several south films were shot on the campus. Many people responded to the post, but one particular user asked Mahindra if he could speak Tamil, to which the billionaire businessman gave an honest answer. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared that although he learnt Tamil, he cannot use it. (REUTERS)

Before revealing Anand Mahindra’s response, let’s take a look at the post that prompted the X user to ask the question.

“My old high school—Lawrence, Lovedale—seems to have become a hotspot for film directors. Recently, it’s been the location of ‘The Archies’ and the OTT series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’,” wrote Mahindra on X.

He revealed that he watched the filming of a Tamil film in 1968 on his school campus: “I remember being amongst the fascinated kids crouched on the lawns of the school, watching the filming of the Tamil film ‘Nervazhi’ in 1968. We were transfixed because the lead actors— Jaishanker and Vanisree—were in cowboy costumes! “

Mahindra added that the cowboy costumes in the film Nervazhi were reminiscent of the Spaghetti Western genre, which gained popularity after the release of Sergio Leone’s “Fistful of Dollars”.

He went on to say that when “Tamil cinema started following suit”, they nicknamed the genre “Curry Western”.

“Frankly, I’m very glad that genre didn’t survive,” Mahindra concluded.

Take a look at the entire post here:

While some found the post a “cool trip down memory lane”, others found the post “interesting” and “fascinating”. Among them, one user asked Mahindra, “Sir, do you speak Tamil?”

Mahindra replied to this post and shared, “Unfortunately most of the Tamil I learned in school cannot be used in polite company!”