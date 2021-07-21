Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘gold Ferrari’, post sparks Twitter chatter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user. He often takes to the micro-blogging site to share various kinds of posts that prompt people to post different comments. Case in point, his latest post that has now sparked a chatter among Twitter user.

In his latest share, he posted a video with the caption “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy.”

The video shows two men getting inside a golden-coloured Ferrari. The undated video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Take a look at the clip shared by Anand Mahindra:

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered over two lakh views and counting. The post has also accumulated nearly 7,600 likes. While some agreed with Anand Mahindra’s caption, a few expressed that the car is not made of gold but is wrapped in gold vinyl.

“All that glitters is not gold!! Many do car wraps in gold and other fancy colours,” shared a Twitter user. “Hahaha! That's right. I don't understand what is achieved by doing this?” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the video?