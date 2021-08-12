Anand Mahindra took this video of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of videos. From making people giggle to motivating them, his posts are of different types. Case in point, his latest post where he shared a video of a dog and wrote how it is a reminder for him that ‘persistence always pays off’.

“At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in, but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video. The short clip shows a dog trying to open a glass door to get inside a room.

Take a look at the post:

At a friend’s home near New York. Yes, yes, I did let her in, but had to take this clip as a reminder that persistence always pays off. Never give up…😊 pic.twitter.com/TpRhDWkWHs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2021

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 58,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated more than 3,600 likes and tons of comments. While some praised the business tycoon for seeing a message of motivation in an otherwise funny video, others shared about the cuteness of the clip. A few also had questions for Anand Mahindra.

“Sir, may I ask you something... How do you get the life message in everything, even from a small funny clip, whereas other people laugh at it, you have got the beautiful message out of it,” wrote a Twitter user. “That is so true sir! Many don't succeed just because they give up. Your message is motivational,” shared another. “Aww so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?