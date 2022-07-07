Anand Mahindra tweets a birthday wish for MS Dhoni. Take a look at the post

Anand Mahindra uses Twitter quite a bit to post uplifting tales, fascinating videos and of course, to celebrate and wish people on special days. Today is the ace cricketer and former captain of the Indian national cricket team, MS Dhoni's birthday. A lot of people have been sending their best wishes on his special day. Similarly, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, has also taken to his Twitter handle in order to send a wish to MS Dhoni on his birthday.

His birthday wish for the accomplished cricketer has gone all kinds of viral on the microblogging platform. In his wish, Anand Mahindra writes, “Many Happy Returns of the Day, MS. This is one time I don’t want you to get anywhere near a century!” The wish is complete with the emoji of a smiling face and the hashtag #MSDhoni. Many have taken to the replies to wish MS Dhoni the same.

Many Happy Returns of the Day, MS. This is one time I don?t want you to get anywhere near a century! 😊 #MSDhoni — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 7, 2022

The tweet was shared on MS Dhoni's birthday, which is on July 7. It has received almost 27,500 likes.

A comment says, "My all-time favourite cricket hero. Happiest birthday MS Dhoni! May you be blessed with many more happiest ones ahead! True Wonder of India." "My wishes are with you, my dear brother, lead a happy and prosperous life till the end," a Twitter user wishes. A third response reads, "You made my day once again by saying Happy Birthday to MS Dhoni."