Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pics of stunning venue decor

Jio World Centre in Mumbai has been decked up for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a few hours. The couple will exchange varmalas at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
The Ambani family has already reached the venue, which has been decorated beautifully to celebrate the couple. See inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue below:
Guests have already started streaming in for the big fat Indian wedding. Besides Mukesh Ambani and family, the guests who have reached the venue include Ananya Panday, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.
