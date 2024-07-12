 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pics of stunning venue decor | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pics of stunning venue decor

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 12, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Jio World Centre in Mumbai has been decked up for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a few hours. The couple will exchange varmalas at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The Ambani family has already reached the venue, which has been decorated beautifully to celebrate the couple. See inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue below:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at Jio World Centre.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at Jio World Centre.
Topiary art at Anant Ambani wedding venue.
Topiary art at Anant Ambani wedding venue.
Preparations underway at the venue a few hours ago,
Preparations underway at the venue a few hours ago,
A look at Anant Ambani's wedding venue.
A look at Anant Ambani's wedding venue.

Guests have already started streaming in for the big fat Indian wedding. Besides Mukesh Ambani and family, the guests who have reached the venue include Ananya Panday, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, Aryan and Suhana Khan, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pics of stunning venue decor
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On