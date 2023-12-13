Andre Braugher's death shocks fans, people say he will 'be missed'

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, a recipient of two Emmy Awards and celebrated for his memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, died on December 11. The late actor’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed his death to The Associated Press and shared that he died after a short illness at the age of 61. Andre Braugher died at the age of 61.

Following the announcement of his death, grief swept through many, with numerous netizens expressing their sorrow on various platforms. Several took to X to share their reactions. A few posted their favourite moments from the shows and films he has done. While others mentioned how he was 'an underrated actor with great performances.

Here's how X reacted:

More about Andre Braugher:

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough in Glory, a 1989 film co-starring Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Academy Award for the picture about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Braugher later established himself in the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, in the series Homicide: Life on the Street, which went on for seven seasons. He also won his first Emmy for this role. Then he won his second for a 2006 limited series Thief on FX.

In 2013, Braugher won the hearts of people with his role as Captain Holt in the comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show ran for eight seasons.