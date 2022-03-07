Angry doggo refuses ice-cream on feeling betrayed by human. Watch cute video

The videos that show cute interactions between pet dogs or cats and their humans are always quite a fun watch. In some of these videos on the Internet, one can see how pets can display such human-like emotions that are quite understandable, be it happiness or sadness. In this video that was posted on Instagram on the page dedicated to a cute Golden Retriever dog named Oscar, one can see him displaying clear-cut expressions of betrayal!

There is a chance that this video will make you laugh out loud and say ‘aww,’ both at the same time. The video opens to show how the dog is sitting on the front seat of a car while his human can be observed recording the video. The text inserted in the video clarifies how this dog’s dad told him that they are going to KFC but ended up taking him to the vet instead. Of course, this grave injustice could not be forgiven easily so his dad bought some ice-cream for this adorable pooch.

The video then continues to show how the dad takes the cone of ice-cream and tries giving it to the dog. At this very moment, Oscar the Golden Retriever decides that he will simply not even look at the ice-cream and looks out of the car window. Through the text insert it is also explained how Oscar knows of his celebrity status on Instagram and will now be looking for new parents who don't lie to him. The caption to this dog video hilariously reads, “Leave a comment if you want to adopt me.”

Watch the video right here:

This adorable dog video was posted on Instagram a little more than two hours ago and has already accumulated more than 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop sympathising with Oscar the doggo.

“We are ready...but pawpaw ka kya hoga fir…Oscu is pawpaw's jaan,” commented an Instagram user. “I just want to steal or adopt Oscayyy. Why so cute?” reads another comment. A third individual posted, “PawPaw is sorry Oscar. We love you but he is the only one that can love you the way you want to be loved.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video?