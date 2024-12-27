wedding takes wild turn as angry priest throws plate of flowers at guests. Watch

A wedding video has gone viral on social media, but not for the usual joyous reasons. The clip, which has drawn significant attention, shows a couple taking their pheras (traditional Hindu wedding vows) while being showered with flowers by the guests. However, what starts as a seemingly celebratory moment takes an unusual turn when some of the guests start throwing flowers aggressively. The priest snapped at guests and threw a plate after their aggressive flower shower.(X/@sanskar_sojitra)

The video captures guests standing beside the couple throwing flowers with such force that even the officiating priest becomes a target. The barrage of flowers directed at the couple and the priest visibly disrupts the ceremony. Moments later, an irate priest is seen losing his composure. In an unexpected reaction, he leaps towards the crowd and hurls a plate at the guests, expressing his frustration at the situation.

Take a look at the video:

The bizarre scene sparked a flurry of reactions online. Many viewers criticised the behaviour of the guests, labelling it disrespectful and disruptive to the sanctity of the wedding rituals. Some sympathised with the priest’s reaction, calling it a natural response to an unwarranted provocation, while others found humour in the situation, turning the incident into a source of memes.

Earlier this month, a couple from Kapu village in Chhattisgarh gained attention for their unconventional wedding ceremony. Departing from their community’s traditional rituals, they chose to exchange vows by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution, making a bold and unique statement.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the couple bypassed traditional rituals like “Sath pheras” and “Band Baaja” while getting married on December 18. Their act impressed many, including people from their community.

According to the outlet, the bride, Pratima Lahre, and the groom, Eman Lahre, opted out of traditional wedding rituals. They chose not to include the "mangal sutra" and "sindoor" ceremonies. Instead, the couple vowed to support each other for life by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution, making this promise in front of a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.