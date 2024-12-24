‘Cancer Kumar' weds ‘Beedi Kumari’: Bizarre wedding card is leaving the internet in stitches

A wedding invitation is making waves on social media, not for its grandeur but for its unique and humorous approach. The unconventional card, shared on Instagram by user @vimal_official_0001, has left people puzzled, amused, and even alarmed, with some jokingly calling it a "dangerous wedding" they’re too scared to attend. The card opens with "Khatarnak Vivah-Masoom Baraati" and lists cryptic, humorous phrases.(Instagram/@vimal_official_0001)

The card appears to be a satirical take on traditional wedding invitations.

At first glance, the invitation sets a quirky tone with its bold header: “Khatarnak Vivah-Masoom Baraati” (Dangerous Wedding-Innocent Guests). It goes on to feature a list of strange and cryptic phrases such as “Amangal Gutkha Khadyaam,” “Dukhamankam,” and “Sarvavyasanam,” which parody the language of traditional wedding cards.

The humour extends to the description of the bride and groom. The bride is referred to as “Unfortunate-Bidi Kumari alias Cigarette Devi,” the “ill-fated daughter of Tambaaku Lal ji and Sulfi Devi,” residing at “420 Yamlok House, Dukh Nagar.”

The groom’s description is equally satirical: “Cancer Kumar alias Lailaaj Babu,” the “ill-fated son of Gutkha Lal ji and Bhagan Devi,” hailing from “Galat Rasta, Vyasanpur (Nasha Pradesh).”

Adding to the absurdity, the venue is listed as a “cremation ground,” with the wedding timing described as “uncertain.” The invitation humorously references “Parinaaya Sutra Aatmahatya Bandhan” (a marriage bond of self-destruction), emphasising the risks of addiction to substances like tobacco and gutkha.

The card also mentions the village Majhaul in Bihar, further tying it to its satirical intent. This unusual wedding invitation appears to be a clever attempt to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction through humour.

The post has gone viral, amassing 29 lakh views on Instagram. Reactions from viewers have ranged from admiration to amusement. One user quipped, “You should win the Nobel Prize!” while another joked that the creator deserves a “thousand-gun salute.”

Earlier, another wedding invitation captured attention online for its unique and humorous take on the traditional norms associated with Indian weddings. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the invitation sparked conversations for its candid tone and witty commentary on typical wedding behaviour.

The card humorously highlighted common stereotypes, such as the obligatory criticism of food by guests and the exaggerated academic or professional achievements of the bride and groom. It introduced the bride as “Sharma Ji ki ladki” (Sharma Ji’s daughter) known for being “academically bright,” and the groom as “Gopal Ji ka ladka” (Gopal Ji’s son), who has completed B.Tech, but now manages a shop. The wedding date was humorously described as a “holy day” selected by three priests, coinciding with a relative’s exams ending.

