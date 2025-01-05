Ankur Warikoo’s ghostwriter claims she wrote his second book, content creator’s cheeky reply: ‘Lying in her post'

A writer's post mentioning that she wrote Ankur Warikoo's second book in "less than 3 months", prompted a response from the author-entrepreneur after her claim went viral on social media. In a LinkedIn post, Nishtha Gehija, a CA turned writer, spoke of writing Warikoo's book and her ability to ghostwrite books while holding down a full-time job. Ankur Warikoo, addressed the controversy and responded to the claim by Nishtha Gehija.(Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

"I wrote Ankur Warikoo's second book in less than 3 months. I see hundreds of people struggling to even start their book. Others who are less smarter, more lazy and perhaps less qualified than them go on to write their books. While such smart folks blankly stare at the blank doc for years!!What is the difference?," she wrote in her post.

She spoke of using a roadmap to write and emphasised on execution rather than intelligence. "I ghostwrite directly for a tiny tiny bunch of premium clients, I am opening consulting calls for those who want to write their book themselves. Book a call with me in my featured section," she said while advertising her services.

Take a look at her full post here:

The post went viral and many shared their surprise to know that Warikoo's books were written by a ghostwriter. "Wait! Really would want Ankur Warikoo to clarify this. The book is written by a ghostwriter?" said a user while sharing a screenshot of the LinkedIn post on X.

Warikoo, whose books Do Epic S**t and Get Epic S**t Done were bestsellers, addressed the controversy and responded to the claim by Gehija. "Nishtha is lying in her post. She didn't write my second book. She wrote the first one as well," he quipped, heaping praises on her.

Read his reply here:

The author added that the fact that his books were written by ghostwriters was never hidden and he even credited her in his second book.

He shared a photo of his book's acknowledgment page, in which the author had written, “Nishtha, the one who actually wrote this book. We spent three months on multiple Zoom calls.”

The author added that the calls were recorded, transcribed and converted into the book. "An incredibly tough task which she did commendably well. This is btw a paid assignment," he said, adding that all his future books will also be written by a ghostwriter.

When one user questioned why he used the title of “author” if he did not write his books, he replied, “Author seemed the easiest to me, to suggest that I also publish books. If you can think of a better description let me know and I will happily change."

