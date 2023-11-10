AR Rahman’s version of Bengali song Karar Oi Louho Kopat makes people say 'can't play with our emotions'

A song from the war film Pippa has left people dissatisfied. Many took to social media to share their opinion on AR Rahman’s version of the iconic Bengali protest song Karar Oi Louho Kopat. People expressed how the reimagined version of the song is nothing like the original version and lacks “essence”. A few said that the new version sounds like a “light hearted romantic melody”. The image is taken from the film Pippa. (YouTube/@Prime Video India)

About the song Karar Oi Louho Kopat:

Written and composed by revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, it is one of the strongest protest songs in Bengal. Many still get goosebumps while listening to it due to its powerful lyrics and heart-touching melody.

Here's the new version of the song by AR Rahman:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has accumulated tons of comments. Most netizens shared how this version has “destroyed” the original song.

Check how YouTube users reacted:

“A powerful song based on strong revolutionary messages to the younger generations got randomly transformed into a light hearted romantic type melody. The lyrics seemed to be haphazardly scattered into some random pop chord progression. There is not even a central structure of the melody. Why AR Rahman? Why butcher such a wonderful phenomenal song? Why deform works of the great Kazi Nazrul Islam?” wrote a YouTube user. “Rahman Sir, you can't play with our emotions by destroying the very soul of such an immortal creation,” joined another.

“This Nazrul Geeti is a masterpiece itself and does not need any modifications from any musician in the world for it to sound better. Being a musician yourself you shouldn’t have disrespected an artist of this calibre,” added a third. “Mr. Rahman, this song has a different place in every Bengali's heart. It is very disturbing to listen to my favourite musician destroying Kazi Nazrul's song which till date gives goosebumps to every Bengali youth. Probably you have not listened to the original song,” commented a fourth.

About the film Pippa:

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is centred on the Battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan in November 1971. Besides Ishaan Khatter, who plays the role of the protagonist, the film also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan, Mrunal Thakur, and Inaamulhaq.

