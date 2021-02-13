Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first
Archaeologists believe they have discovered the origins of the Stonehenge prehistoric monument after they uncovered the remains of an ancient stone circle in Wales that may have been dismantled and rebuilt hundreds of years later in England.
Among Britain's most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world and people searching for spiritual connections with the past. Their exact purpose remains unknown.
A team of archaeologists in 2015 had already established some of the stones came from a quarry in the Preseli Hills on the western coast of Wales, more than 150 miles (250 km) away.
Now researchers at University College London say they believe some of the stones originally formed an even older monument in Wales. They have found significant links between Stonehenge and the site in Wales.
The Welsh circle has a diameter of 110 metres, the same as the ditch that encloses Stonehenge, and both are aligned on the midsummer solstice sunrise. At least one of the blue stones at Stonehenge fits one of the holes found at the Welsh circle.
Parker Pearson, a professor of archaeology at University College London, who led the investigation, suggests the stones may have been moved as people living in Wales migrated, taking their monuments with them, and re-erecting them at Stonehenge.
"It's as if they just vanished. Maybe most of the people migrated, taking their stones – their ancestral identities – with them," Pearson told the BBC.
The discovery will be explored in a documentary to be broadcast on the BBC on Friday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with 400 Rubik’s cubes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka saves butterfly mid-match during the Australian Open. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows huge orchard with 10,000 trees in 15 years on barren land in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox