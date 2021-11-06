This Rottweiler may not be the best guard dog. Watch to find out

For many of us who want to have dogs at home, having a guard dog might be an added bonus because they help keep you safe and leave you feeling secure at the end of the day.

But, what if we told you that a guard dog like a Rottweiler is not very good at what it is supposed to do - that is: guarding.

Yes, you read that right. In this video that has recently taken over Instagram, we can see that this very responsible and wholesome doggo has made it her life’s duty to guard her mom.

But considering the fact that she doesn't really know how to actually guard her mom or what it is that she would actually need guarding against - she just keeps trying in the most loyal yet fun ways possible.

Sometimes, she guards her mum against strangers by being overly friendly with them and giving them the sweetest licks all over their faces.

On other occasions, you would see her aggressively barking at leaves that are falling from trees so that none of them enter her house and make it messy in any way.

“Guard dog mission successful,” reads the caption, “No leaf shall enter our property!”

“Who else has a dog that guards them against the most ridiculous things?” asks the Rottweiler’s amused mom.

Watch the hilarious video right here:

Having gathered 2.6 million views since it was posted, this video is gaining more likes and comments by the second!

“Even my Labrador is a guard dog although he guards us from ants!” - laughed an Instagram user.

“I have a giant Doberman, he's just like this,” related another.

Well, it may not be a lot but at least it is honest work! As the great meme would put it - she is a little confused but she has got the spirit.

Does your pet guard dog do something similar?

