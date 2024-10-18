Are you even a true ‘90s kid if you can’t score 10 out of 10 in this quiz?

We are here to take you on a trip down memory lane with our ultimate '90s quiz. How many of these questions can you answer correctly?
Close your eyes and imagine it’s a Saturday. You’re back from school. Your bag has been discarded in one corner of the room. The cooler is on at full blast and you have settled down in front of the TV to watch Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries. Homework can wait. The weekend is here. You have nothing to worry about except how many friends will gather in the park to play cricket this evening. Life is good.
If you felt a tug of nostalgia reading this, you likely grew up in India during the ‘90s and the noughties. We are here to take you on a trip down memory lane with our ultimate '90s quiz. How many of these questions can you answer correctly?