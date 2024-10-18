Are you even a true ‘90s kid if you can’t score 10 out of 10 in this quiz?

Close your eyes and imagine it’s a Saturday. You’re back from school. Your bag has been discarded in one corner of the room. The cooler is on at full blast and you have settled down in front of the TV to watch Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries. Homework can wait. The weekend is here. You have nothing to worry about except how many friends will gather in the park to play cricket this evening. Life is good. Take this quiz to find out if you're a true 90s kid

If you felt a tug of nostalgia reading this, you likely grew up in India during the ‘90s and the noughties. We are here to take you on a trip down memory lane with our ultimate '90s quiz. How many of these questions can you answer correctly?

Take our ultimate 90s quiz and find out:

Name the actor in this picture from one of India’s most beloved superhero TV shows.

This ‘jalebi’ ad has a cult following in India. But can you recall the brand it advertised?

Can you name the company that manufactured this iconic geometry box?