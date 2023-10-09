News / Trending / Are you up for this fitness challenge shared by Shilpa Shetty?

Are you up for this fitness challenge shared by Shilpa Shetty?

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 09, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty shared a fitness challenge on Instagram that displays the mobility of one’s biceps and wrists. Do you think you can do it?

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to engage her followers in an exciting fitness challenge. This challenge specifically focuses on testing the mobility of one’s biceps and wrists. Alongside, she shared a video demonstrating how to perform this challenge effectively.

Shilpa Shetty demonstrating the fitness challenge. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty demonstrating the fitness challenge. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

“#SSKsFitnessChallenge: Biceps-&-wrists mobility! This stretch displays the mobility of your biceps and wrists. @clubrpm couldn’t do it (because usually men who are into weight-training might find it difficult to do this one). But, let’s see if you can do it!” wrote Shilpa Shetty while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Shilpa Shetty demonstrating the challenge. As the video goes on, she asks one of her friends to perform the challenge, but he isn’t able to stretch his arms beyond a point. Do you think you can do it?

Watch this fitness challenge here and try it out yourself:

The video was shared two hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 9.3 lakh times and still counting. A few Instagram users even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Thoda sa pain hua per kr liya [Felt a little pain but did it],” posted an individual.

Another added, “I did it, and I can do it.”

“I will try,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Awesome.”

“I do this everyday,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “I did it, yay.”

Many in the comments section unanimously agreed that they can do it. What are your thoughts on this challenge?

