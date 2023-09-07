News / Trending / ‘Pawsonal trainer’: Cat helps its human stay fit

‘Pawsonal trainer’: Cat helps its human stay fit

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 07, 2023 08:25 PM IST

An individual reacted to this video of a cat who turned into trainer for its human and wrote, "He was trying to get you to stop and work on your form!"

A cute video of a cat has been winning people’s hearts left and right on social media. It shows the cat turning into a ‘pawsonal trainer’ to help its human exercise. It has prompted people to express how much they would love to have this level of motivation during their own exercise routines.

The image shows the cat giving personal training to its human. (X/@buitengebieden)
“Pawsonal trainer,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user Buitengebieden. The video opens to show a man doing pushups on the floor with the furry companion by his side. The cat motivates him to keep going, pushing the human with its front paws.

Here’s the video of this cat giving personal training to its human:

The video was shared on September 6. It has so far accumulated close to eight million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this cute cat video:

An X user wrote, “He was trying to get you to stop and work on your form!”

“‘Every ounce of resistance helps’ - cat trainer,” commented another.

A third shared, “What a pawtastic trainer!”

“Who said to stop?! Keep going, human!” posted a fourth, echoing the sentiments of the cat in the video.

A fifth added, “The kind of motivation we all need.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

