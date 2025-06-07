Arizona teen dies attempting ‘dusting’ challenge. All about this life-threatening social media trend

A 19-year-old girl from Arizona tragically died while trying a dangerous social media trend, reported the AZ Family. As per the outlet, her parents claim she was attempting the viral “dusting” challenge, also called “chroming”. 19-year-old Arizona teen Renna O’Rourke died Sunday after trying the “dusting” challenge. (Screengrab (Facebook))

What is the challenge all about?

In this trend, social media users record themselves inhaling keyboard cleaning spray to get higher views on their profiles and videos. While copying the trend, Renna O’Rourke went into cardiac arrest.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital and remained unconscious for nearly a week. Following this, she was declared brain dead.

"Heartbroken parents"

“She always said, ‘I’m gonna be famous, Dad. Just you watch. I’m gonna be famous,’ and unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances,” her father, Aaron O’Rourke, told AZ Family.

“There’s no ID required. It’s odorless. It’s everything kids look for. They can afford it, they can get it, and it doesn’t show in mom and dad’s drug test,” her mom Dana said while talking about the danger of the trend. The grieving parents are now trying to raise awareness about this dangerous trend to save other kids who may fall victim to it.

Why is the trend dangerous?

Dr Randy Weisman, the head of the Intensive Care Unit at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, labelled the trend as "extremely concerning”, reported the outlet.

While explaining the danger of the “dusting” challenge, he said, "When they inhale these chemicals in the gas it will actually replace the oxygen within their lungs and within the rest of their body.”

Inhaling the gas can make someone feel euphoric for a couple of minutes but the damage done by it can be irreversible and fatal. The doctor explained it can cause, “Failure of the liver, heart failure, disease of the lungs.”

“She’s not the only one that this has happened to. Several other teenagers have succumbed to this same disorder,” Weisman continued.