Artist draws Shashi Tharoor sketch, MP shares pic

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 25, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share a picture that shows him holding a sketch drawn by an artist.

Shashi Tharoor is an avid Twitter user who regularly shares posts that amaze his followers. Be it posting witty replies to interesting questions or hard-to-pronounce English words, a variety of his shares intrigues people. He also shares tweets recognising and appreciating talents of people. In his recent post, he praised an artist who drew a black-and-white sketch of the MP.

“Young Aromal R with his black and white depiction of me!” Shashi Tharoor wrote as he shared an image. The image shows the MP standing beside the artist while holding the sketch in question. The portrait shows a smiling Shashi Tharoor.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago today. Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 53,000 views. The share has also accumulated close to 1,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Looks great,” commented a Twitter user. “It might have been a challenging task for the artist to depict a black and white version of such a colourful personality,” shared another. “Amazing piece of art,” posted a third. “Nice,” wrote a fourth.

