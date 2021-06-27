Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness. See pics

A few pictures of an unusual decoration of an auto rickshaw by an artist from Chennai have wowed people. Shared on Twitter by ANI, the images show the vehicle modeled after vaccines. The purpose behind this work of art is to spread awareness about the ongoing pandemic and also to encourage people to take vaccines.

“Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated. ‘Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive’ he said,” reads the tweet’s caption.

The images show the auto painted entirely in light blue colour. On the vehicle’s body, large replicas of syringes can also be seen. The artist created the art using waste pipes, old plastic bottles and other discarded materials.

Tamil Nadu | Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated.



"Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said pic.twitter.com/C91VhlTErP — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 400 likes.

The artist said that the result of the drive had been positive so far. He has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' in association with Greater Chennai Corporation to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination.

What are your thoughts on this creation of the artist?

(With inputs from ANI)

