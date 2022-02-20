Artist pays unique tribute to Bappi Lahiri with portrait made of rangoli

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, also known as the “Disco King of Bollywood”, had died on February 15 and in a unique tribute, rangoli artist Shikha Sharma has created an amazing portrait of him. In videos posted on Instagram, the late singer-composer looks resplendent wearing a blue kurta and decked with his trademark gold jewellery in the portrait made of rangoli.

A video of her making the portrait of Bappi Da, as he was affectionately called, has got more than 22 thousand likes since it was uploaded three days ago.

“The Gold Standard in music. The Disco King forever. He will be truly missed forever. RIP Bappida,” she wrote as caption for the video and posted it with one of Bappi Lahiri’s song “Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar” from the movie Disco Dancer.

The comments section was filled with appreciation for the artist.

“Amazing shikha,” an Instagram user posted along with many heart and fire emojis.

“Bappi Lahiri we will miss you lot,” wrote another.

“Great personality Bappida,” commented a third.

In another Instagram post, she can be seen paying homage to the late singer-composer by bowing her head and praying next to the music icon’s portrait she made.

The photo has received more than 23 thousand likes since being uploaded two days ago.

