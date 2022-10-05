Artist uses lipstick to colour a portrait of a woman's face, video wows netizens

Talented artists often keep going viral all over social media platforms for their skills and creative ideas. And in this particular video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, one gets to see how an artist colours a portrait of a woman's face using some lipstick for the very first time in his life. But despite this being the maiden attempt of the artist at colouring using lipsticks, the finished portrait is so impressive that the video has been going all kinds of viral on the social media platform.

With over 11,500 followers on it, this video has been shared on the art page of this person who goes by @ricollinart_official on Instagram. The artist hails from South Africa according to to his bio on Instagram. The caption of the video expresses the artist's opinion on it. “My favourite painting done with lipstick,” it reads. It is complete with the emoji of a butterfly and some sparkles.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on September 24, this video has received over 7.33 lakh likes on it as of now. It has also received various appreciative comments and the numbers only keep shooting up.

"This is so good. You inspire me to recreate," wrote a user on Instagram. "It's giving oil pastel," said a second. "People really be walking around here talented," said a third. “If only I could send you my expired lipsticks so they could be of use. I'm only watching them melt here,” wrote a fourth.