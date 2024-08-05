As stock market crashes, investors embrace memes. Anand Mahindra chimes in with Pranayama tip

Stock market crash: The Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3 per cent each in intraday trade on Monday. The stock market experts claim that the reason for this decline is over the concerns regarding the potential recession in the United States. The Sensex opened at 78,588.19 and eventually crashed to the level of 78,295.86, reported LiveMint. The outlet added that Nifty 50 opened at 24,302.85 and tumbled to the level of 23,893.70 A meme on the stock market crash. (X)

The stock market crash also prompted people to take to social media, especially X, to share their reactions. While some dropped serious comments about this change in the market, others took a much lighter route and shared their reactions using memes.

Anand Mahindra is among those who took to X to share witty posts regarding the stock market crash. While replying to an X post about the market, the business tycoon wrote, “Never a better time to deploy the ancient Indian practice of Pranayama. It’s about breathing deeply and looking inwards. What I see is an India that is an oasis in the world. Whose Rise will not be impeded in the medium to long term. Play the long game.”

What are the factors that have caused this severe blow to the Indian market?

In an article, LiveMint listed five crucial points that seemed to have caused this crash. Besides recession fear, rising tensions in the Middle East are also listed as a cause. The other points are stretched valuation, technical factors, and unimpressive Q1 results.