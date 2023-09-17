News / Trending / Asia Cup 2023 Final: Reactions pour in for India vs Sri Lanka showdown

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Reactions pour in for India vs Sri Lanka showdown

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 02:54 PM IST

Both India and Sri Lanka have squared off in 20 ODI matches, with both sides clinching an equal number of victories.

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, in the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2023 today at the PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Both teams have won 11 games each during the Asia Cup, which adds to the excitement of this highly anticipated showdown.

Asia Cup 2023 Final: An X user shared this meme on the India vs Sri Lanka match today. (X/@gkd_world)
Asia Cup 2023 Final: An X user shared this meme on the India vs Sri Lanka match today. (X/@gkd_world)

Ahead of the much-awaited match between India and Sri Lanka, people took to Twitter to share their reactions. Take a look at a few reactions below:

An X user shared this poll asking who will win the Asia Cup Final today. While many voted for India, a few even supported rain washing out the match.

This individual shared this funny meme ahead of the match.

Another shared a poll asking who will score more in today’s match between India and Sri Lanka.

This tweet shows a compilation of Virat Kohli smashing sixes and fours.

In their extensive history of ODI encounters, India has clashed with Sri Lanka 166 times, emerging victorious in 97 matches. Sri Lanka secured only 57 wins in those matches. Remarkably, 11 matches concluded with no result, and one ended in a tie.

Catch live updates on Asia Cup 2023 Final here: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out