Asia Cup 2023 Final: Reactions pour in for India vs Sri Lanka showdown

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, in the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2023 today at the PR Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Both teams have won 11 games each during the Asia Cup, which adds to the excitement of this highly anticipated showdown. Asia Cup 2023 Final: An X user shared this meme on the India vs Sri Lanka match today. (X/@gkd_world)

Ahead of the much-awaited match between India and Sri Lanka, people took to Twitter to share their reactions. Take a look at a few reactions below:

An X user shared this poll asking who will win the Asia Cup Final today. While many voted for India, a few even supported rain washing out the match.

This individual shared this funny meme ahead of the match.

Another shared a poll asking who will score more in today’s match between India and Sri Lanka.

This tweet shows a compilation of Virat Kohli smashing sixes and fours.

In their extensive history of ODI encounters, India has clashed with Sri Lanka 166 times, emerging victorious in 97 matches. Sri Lanka secured only 57 wins in those matches. Remarkably, 11 matches concluded with no result, and one ended in a tie.

Catch live updates on Asia Cup 2023 Final here: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON