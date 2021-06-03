Home / Trending / Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle
Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

People shared appreciative comments while reacting to Assam Police's post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST

If you have been using social media for the past few days, there is a possibility you may have seen the hilarious memes based on Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from the 2006 film Vivah. Assam Police has now joined the trend and used the template to share a witty advisory on drug.

“If the neighborhood drug peddlers have vanished into thin air, well, that's on us. The inconvenience is NOT regretted!” they wrote and shared the meme with a twist. Their post is complete with the hashtags #AssamSaysNoToDrugs and #WarOnDrugs.

Take a look at the post they tweeted:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered tons of comments. People appreciated the department’s creativity.

“Nice sense of humour,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cool Twitter admin,” expressed another. There were many who shared laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What do you think of the advisory shared by Assam Police?

assam police twitter

