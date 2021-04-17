Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days. Watch

“Astronaut Kate Rubins is all "high fives and smiles" as she takes her first breath of fresh Earth air in 185 days,” this is how a post shared by Nasa about an astronaut who was aboard the International Space Station starts. Their post is complete with a video of Rubins.

“Aboard the @Space_Station, Rubins conducted hundreds of hours of @ISS_Research, including advancing her work in DNA sequencing,” reads the rest of the post Nasa shared.

Take a look at the clip:

👩‍🚀 Astronaut Kate Rubins is all "high fives and smiles" as she takes her first breath of fresh Earth air in 185 days. Aboard the @Space_Station, Rubins conducted hundreds of hours of @ISS_Research, including advancing her work in DNA sequencing. pic.twitter.com/dAAq7Yx3WT — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021

Since being posted, it has gathered nearly four lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

So glad to see her home on Earth safe! She is a hero :) — Flavorful Feral (@FeralFlavorful) April 17, 2021

She should be considered World Heritage and be protected at all cost. Her smile and kindness to everyone, even when she must be exhausted, has made my day. We love you space queen Kate 🤘🤘🤘 — Maggie Morticia (@MaggieMorticia) April 17, 2021

Your smiling photo at earth makes me double happy. I wish you healthy and happy life to you and your family. You have dedicated your life for us , thanks a lot ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSLoURe6f — Himani (@Himani25759939) April 17, 2021

Brilliant stuff. Makes you feel very humble after what Kate has done. 👍 — irishdeltaforce (@irishdeltaforc1) April 17, 2021

Rubins’ was not the only astronaut to return home to the Blue Planet. Two Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov also landed in Kazakhstan along with her.

Nasa also shared another post containing the images of all three:

Touchdown! At 12:55am ET after 185 days in space, Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts, Sergey Ryzhikov & Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of @Roscosmos landed in their Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan 📷https://t.co/N0RJ4kHlzm pic.twitter.com/EKHemRRDnn — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) April 17, 2021

The astronauts were aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since mid-October 2020. They returned home in the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft.

(With inputs from Reuters)