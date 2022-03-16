Astronaut takes pics of 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth from ISS

There is something incredible about the images that are captured from outer space and shows different places on Earth. Just like these pictures that astronaut Kayla Barron posted on her personal Instagram page. She is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and often shares various images that leave people mesmerised. In her latest post, she shared photographs of a 214-million-year old geological structure on Earth.

“The Manicouagan Reservoir and René-Levasseur Island always catch my eye during passes over Quebec, Canada. This striking geological structure was formed 214 million years ago by a meteorite that scientists estimate was about 5 km in diameter and struck the earth at a whopping 17 km/s, making it the fifth most powerful known impact in our planet’s history,” she wrote while posting the photographs.

