At 92, Australian doctor becomes father to baby boy with 37-year-old wife

An Australian doctor is making headlines after becoming a father at the age of 92. Dr John Levin, now 93, and his 37-year-old wife, Dr Yanying Lu, welcomed their son, Gabby, in February 2024, as per a report by news.com.au. Gabby is Dr Levin’s third child, born just five months before his eldest son, Greg, 65, died of motor neurone disease. Dr Levin hopes to see his son reach major milestones, including his 21st birthday. (LinkedIn/John Levin)

Dr Levin, a general practitioner and specialist in anti-ageing medicine, met Dr Lu after his wife of 57 years died. Hoping to combat loneliness, he decided to learn a new language and chose Mandarin, and his teacher was Dr Lu.

“He was a terrible student. After the third lesson, I told him to stop. I didn’t want to rip him off!” Dr Lu said, according to a report by news.com.au.

But the pair stayed in touch, and after a few meetings, Dr Levin asked her to dinner. The relationship grew quickly, and they married in Las Vegas in 2014.

The couple shared that they didn’t discuss having children until the COVID-19 lockdowns. Dr Lu said she did some “soul searching” and asked where she wanted her life to be. This is when she decided that if she lost her husband, she wanted a part of him in the form of a child.

93-year-old’s big plans for the future

Gabby was conceived through donor sperm and IVF, with Dr Lu becoming pregnant on their first attempt. Dr Levin described holding his newborn son for the first time as “unbelievable”. Dr Lu joked that her husband is a “very old-fashioned” dad who “didn’t change nappies”.

Dr Lu said her son’s existence “gives people headaches,” as many assume Dr Levin is the boy’s grandfather. “When we explain, they can’t contain their surprise. “But for us, it’s about the choices that make us happy. We can’t control how other people feel,” she said.

Despite his age, Dr Levin says he hopes to see his son reach major milestones, including his bar mitzvah and 21st birthday.