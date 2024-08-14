‘Aunga hi nahi mai’: 7th grader’s hilarious leave application is all too relatable

A Class 7 student has had enough of school, as evidenced by his hilarious leave application The student, named Rakesh, addressed the leave application to his school principal, but the letter has since gone viral on social media. An Indian student's leave application has sparked amusement on social media (Representational image)

In his application dated July 29, Rakesh minced no words in informing his headmistress that he would not be able to attend school. “Dear princeple [sic],” the application began before continuing: “Mai nahi aunga, nahi aunga, nahi aunga (I won’t come, I won’t, I won’t).”

Talk about straightforward!

But the amusing leave application did not end there. After writing the customary “Thank You” at the end, Rakesh reiterated his point by saying “Aunga hi nahi mai (I just won’t come).”

Take a look at the viral letter below:

A picture of the leave application was posted on Instagram on August 4, where it has gone viral with a staggering 37.5 million views. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the picture.

The application sparked much amusement on social media. Several people pointed out how Class 7 student Rakesh had misspelled the word principal. Others praised his handwriting and his courage in addressing teachers in this manner.

“Principal ki spelling bhi to sahi nhi likhi gyi,” one Instagram user commented on the viral post.

“Best application ever,” another said with a string of laughing face emojis to underline their amusement.

One person called it an example of “Sidhi baat no bakwas (Straight talk, no nonsense).” An Instagram user said: “This is not an application, this is straight up suspension.” Others also wondered whether the student faced disciplinary action for his irreverence.

Meanwhile, some corporate employees found the student’s frustration all too relatable and joked about copying the letter format while applying for their own leaves.