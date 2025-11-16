Australian traveller calls India his favourite country after hitchhiking on a tractor: 'In love with the chaos'

An Australian man has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a lively video of himself enjoying an unexpected tractor trolley ride during his travels in India. A video of an Australian tourist riding a tractor in India went viral as he praised the country's unpredictability and called it his favourite place.(Instagram/duncan.mcnaught)

Taking to Instagram, the traveller, named Duncan McNaught, posted a clip that quickly resonated with viewers for its candid charm and infectious enthusiasm.

In the video, McNaught is seen in a moving tractor trolley, beaming with excitement as he speaks to the camera. He says, "You can wake up in India, and you can be hitchhiking across it in a tractor. Hello! What a crazy country, what a crazy country. Every day is a different day. Every day you can be doing some crazy stuff like this. Oh my God."

Take a look here at the clip:

Text that mirrors the spirit of adventure

Overlaying the video is a message that sums up his experience. It reads, "That is why India is my favourite country. You never know what might happen tomorrow. You might be riding a tractor through the middle of a desert. This country surprises me everyday. If you are young and adventorous, you must go to India." The caption adds to the sentiment, stating, “I am in love with the chaos of India.”

Reactions filled with affection and humour

The clip has garnered several reactions from users who shared their amusement and admiration in the comment section.

One person remarked, "Bro is doing fun more than me in my own country" while another cheerfully welcomed him with "Welcome to India." A third viewer jokingly suggested, "Better is to take Indian passport lol" as others praised his enthusiasm with comments such as "I see you are knowing India deeply" and "Bro now knows what exactly freedom is."

Several users noted the purity of his excitement, with one saying, "He is living India more than Indians" and another adding, "This is so wholesome."