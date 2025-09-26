Australian man rescues stranded cow from drain in India, wins praise for ‘good karma’

An Australian traveller has drawn widespread praise online after stepping in to rescue a cow that had fallen into a dry drain in India. Duncan McNaught shared the moment on his Instagram account, posting a clip that shows the distressed animal trapped in the ditch. An Australian man went viral after saving a cow stuck in a drain in India.(Instagram/duncan.mcnaught)

In the video, McNaught can be heard reassuringly saying, “No, he just fell in. We’re gonna rescue. Let’s go. Oh, the sacred cow in India is stranded. It’s okay, buddy.”

The rescue effort

The footage captures McNaught attempting to lift the animal on his own, before admitting through an on-screen text overlay, “I wasn’t strong enough she was heavy 2 people should do the job.” With the help of another man, he manages to pull the cow safely out of the drain.

The video concludes with McNaught showing a minor injury and remarking light-heartedly, “Scrape my finger up.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts

The clip has quickly gone viral, gathering appreciation for the Australian man’s compassion. One viewer commented, “What a beautiful act of kindness, you restored my faith in humanity today.” Another remarked, “Not everyone would stop and help like this, much respect.”

A third person said, “The cow looked so relieved, this was really touching.” Others echoed similar feelings, with one writing, “Blessings to you both! It’s good karma!” Another added, “Beautiful act of kindness, God bless you both.”

The reactions continued to pour in. One user said, “Thank you for being kind to that innocent soul,” while another praised, “Finally, a good cameraman who helps instead of filming.” A heartfelt message read, “Sacred or not, it doesn’t matter bro. You helped the animal that needed your help. May God bless you and your family.”

Other remarks were equally warm. One person shared, “Bless you for caring about animals,” while another summed it up with, “True hero without a cape.”