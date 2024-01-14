Australian woman bargaining at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market leaves people with mixed reactions

A video of a vlogger bargaining with a shopkeeper at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market has gone viral. The video shows the woman bargaining while trying to buy a kurti. It didn't take long for people to share their opinions on the situation. While some slammed the woman claiming that she could afford the price of the dress, others came to her support by saying that there was nothing wrong in bargaining. The image shows an Australian woman whose video went viral. (YouTube/@livingthejolife)

Vlogger Ella Johansen, originally from Australia, shared a video on her YouTube channel that shows her exploring Sarojini Nagar market. The video that went viral on X is a part of that clip.

X user @mushruem_ wrote, “Words can not describe what I’m feeling right now,” while sharing the video. In the video, Johansen is seen explaining that she is at Sarojini Nagar market. Then she notices a green kurti and decides to buy it.

At first, she asks for the price. To which, the seller says that it's ₹350. Johansen then looks at the camera and shares that she is going to say ₹250. She also calculates the price in Australian currency and says that it is cheap. She approaches the seller, but he refuses to sell it at a reduced price, mentioning that it is a ‘fixed price’ shop. The video ends with her getting the kurti and wearing it.

Take a look at this video of the vlogger:

The tweet was posted two days ago. Since then, the video has gone crazy viral and accumulated over 14 million views. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“It’s $5, just buy it,” wrote an X user. “Bargaining is usual in markets around Asia, so I don't understand why this is a problem. If you don't know that it’s fixed prices then of course you bargain,” argued another. “Everyone’s slamming her, but it’s good to be street smart. More power to her!” posted a third. “Just bargaining for fun,” shared a fourth.