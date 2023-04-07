Author writes ‘bedtime story’ for trans kid on parent’s request. Video may leave you emotional

The world is a diverse place and it is important to celebrate all humans. One of the ways to do so is through proper representation of different people in various artforms, including books. Sadly, however, it is something that is not always practised in the real world. That is the topic a parent of a trans kid highlighted and urged author Scott Stuart to write a ‘bedtime story’ for their child. The writer did just that and a video capturing his creation has left people emotional. The image shows the author reading the 'bedtime story' he wrote for a trans kid on their parent's request.(Instagram/@scottcreates)

“A bedtime story for those who are made to feel like they don't belong,” he shared as he posted a video on Instagram. The video opens to show a comment from a parent that reads, “A bedtime story you can write for my child who is trans? They feel like the entire world is against them.” Stuart replied to this request and shared a video where he is seen reading the ‘bedtime story’.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 54,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Scrolling at 3:30 am. Telling myself I need to sleep. Feeling isolated and out of place for being trans. I came across this video. A little piece of my heart feels like it heals. My inner child feels enough peace to sleep. Thank you. I may be an adult but I needed this so much today,” shared an Instagram user. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” posted another. “32 year old trans kid who is yet to be accepted, this really hit hard,” commented a third. “As a trans person, I say thank you for writing this,” wrote a fourth.