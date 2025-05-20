‘Avoid falling in love too often’: Chinese doctor advises woman to watch muscular men to boost mood

A Chinese gynaecologist has sparked both laughter and support online after suggesting that women struggling with low energy or blood deficiencies should look at muscular men to feel better, reported the South China Morning Post. He noted that simply seeing something beautiful, like a muscular physique, can stimulate dopamine(Pexel)

The advice, though unconventional, comes from Dr. He Zhenye, a gynaecologist at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital, one of Shenzhen’s top public hospitals. In a trending video, he advises women to relieve stress and lift their mood by enjoying what he calls “visual pleasure”.

“Women should look at muscular men more often to relieve stress,” He says in the video, which has gained wide attention on social media.

Dr. He, who has over 133,000 followers on a popular Chinese platform, regularly shares professional insights on women’s health. His profile highlights his expertise in diagnosing and treating benign gynaecological conditions and gynaecological tumours.

According to He, women with deficiencies in qi (vital energy) and blood often feel drained, emotionally low, and face issues like insomnia or dull skin. He believes these symptoms can make it harder for women to maintain romantic relationships.

Don't fall in love…

“Avoid falling in love too often. Watch more muscular men instead,” he says. “When your qi and blood are deficient, you are often too lethargic, too tired to talk, and your skin may look dull. You might also experience dizziness and insomnia. That does not bring the right conditions for romance.”

He adds that simply seeing something beautiful, like a muscular physique, can stimulate dopamine, a brain chemical that helps reduce stress and boost happiness.

“However, watching muscular men makes things different. Seeing something beautiful activates the brain’s reward system and releases dopamine, making us feel happier,” he explains.

Backing his advice with science, Dr. He says research supports the idea that visual enjoyment can help manage stress, especially in women who are overworked or sleep-deprived.

“So, ladies with qi and blood deficiency, scroll freely and enjoy. Relax your mind and restore your energy. For your health, indulge a little!” he says.

In other videos, Dr. He also offers unusual wellness tips, such as suggesting women wear more gold jewellery, citing traditional Chinese medicine beliefs that gold supports heart health and nourishes the spleen.

His remarks have drawn a wave of humorous and encouraging responses from women online.

One user said, “We need less emotional burnout and more eye candy! His suggestion should be part of every modern women’s wellness guide!”

Another wrote, “This doctor gets it! Visual enjoyment plus emotional uplift equals ‘eye candy therapy’, I am all in.”

A third added, “Best paired with more sunlight and more exercise – nourish the body inside and out, and your qi will overflow!”

