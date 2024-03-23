Ayodhya Dham railway station's sanitation contractor fined 50,000 for not keeping the place clean

A video of the newly opened Ayodhya Dham railway station has gone viral on the Internet. X user @reality5473 took to the platform and shared three videos to display the deplorable condition of the railway station. Soon after that, the official X handle of DRM Lucknow posted that a hefty fine has been charged on the sanitation contractor of Ayodhya Dham station. Snapshot of Ayodhya Dham Railway station. (X/@reality5473)

One of the videos posted by @reality5473 shows people sleeping outside the station and garbage tossed from the trash cans. Not only that, but the person also points out how there is no cleaning on the streets. (Also Read: SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj offers prayers at Ram Temple)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The second clip shows garbage inside the station thrown at different places. He even shows paan stains on the floor.

The third video also displays trash lying on the ground. He also shows the second phase of construction at the railway station.

Soon after these videos, the DRM Lucknow informed people that, "Today, a fine of INR 50,000 has been imposed on the sanitation contractor at Ayodhya Dham station for reported irregularities. Additionally, here are some images of the clean station taken at 18:00 hrs." They also posted a video and pictures of the clean railway station. (Also Read: Railway officer shares pic of station master’s desk, netizens react)

After the tweet by DRM Lucknow caught the attention of many, several people flocked to the comments section of the post to express their views.

Check out how X users reacted:

An individual wrote, "People are drying clothes on railings

People are splitting pan and gutkha. Put penalty on travellers, too."

A second added, "Good job guys. But this should not be a one-time thing. The cleanliness should be natural and perpetual."

"But the question is why such things happen. Why are people allowed to create such a mess, and why is there no surveillance at the stations," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Good action. Replicate the same at all stations."