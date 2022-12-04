Ayushmann Khurrana joins busker at Delhi’s Janpath to sing Pani da Rang and Jedha Nasha. Watch

A video of Ayushmann Khurrana joining a busker at Delhi’s Janpath Market to sing two songs has wowed people. Shared by the musician, who goes by @guitar_boy_shivam on Instagram, the video shows them singing the songs in soulful voices.

“Thank you @ayushmannk [Ayushmann Khurrana] apna wada rakhne ke liye… #PaniDaRang/#JehdaNasha by Guitar Boy Shivam,” the singer wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show the musician performing at Janpath Market. Within moments, the actor approaches him and they start singing. They begin by singing Pani da Rang and conclude the performance with Jedha Nasha.

Ayushmann Khurrana sang the song Pani da Rang and it was featured in the movie Vicky Donor that released back in 2012. Sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, Harjot Kaur, Jedha Nasha is a remix version of an old song. Recently released, it is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the clip has also gathered more than 4,900 likes, including one from Ayushmann Khurrana.

“Very down to earth,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome bro,” posted another. “Keep going,” expressed a third. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to show their reactions to the video.