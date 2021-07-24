Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

There are some videos on the Internet that have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And if you’re looking for something to make you smile, this video on Instagram is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video shows a baby elephant named Ziwadi enjoying some along time in the forest.

“Sweet Ziwadi enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest! This is an elephant who always marches to the beat of her own drum. She absolutely refuses to be rushed, and even when all the other orphans are hustling to and fro, she just continues placidly following her own routine,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The next line shares how “Ziwadi has over overcome extraordinary obstacles to be here today.”

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared about 20 hours ago, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Ziwadi!! That’s my foster baby! Slow and steady wins the race, little girl,” shared an Instagram user. “My lovely Ziwadi. Love you girly,” expressed another. “I love that she can do both at once! Such a good multitasker!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

