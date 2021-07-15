Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch

Is it cute? Yes. Will it make you smile? Yes. Is it something you’ll end up watching on loop? Yes. Wondering what we are talking about? It is a video showcasing a baby elephant getting a trunk massage from its keeper to clear its nose. If this clip doesn’t make you say “Aww” repeatedly, we don’t know what will.

Shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video is too cute to handle. “Baby elephant trunk massage! Every now and again the youngest orphans in our care need a little help clearing their noses. A little massage does just the trick,” reads the caption shared with the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

Baby elephant trunk massage! Every now and again the youngest orphans in our care need a little help clearing their noses. A little massage does just the trick. pic.twitter.com/CDife6gDuL — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 14, 2021

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 20,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated over 3,100 likes. People shared love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“I love seeing these stories about my babies that you care for - they are very uplifting, especially during these dark uncertain and often cruel times. This baby clearly loves having some gentle help with his/her nose - sporting a huge smile and asking for more!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

“You are such amazing people doing a fabulous work saving these beautiful elephants. How do you know that their trunks need cleaning? I'd love to visit and help you one day,” shared another. “Such a sweet keeper coddling his baby!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

