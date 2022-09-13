Home / Trending / Baby elephant has its ‘best moments’ at a waterhole. Sweet video spreads joy

Baby elephant has its ‘best moments’ at a waterhole. Sweet video spreads joy

Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:09 PM IST

The video of a baby elephant enjoying itself while visiting a waterhole was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows a baby elephant at a waterhole.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Videos of baby elephants are often wonderful to watch. More often than not, they also leave people smiling. Thanks to the social media accounts of various IFS officers, netizens also get to see different clips that capture different antics of the calves. Just like this video tweeted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The heartwarming video shows a baby elephant visiting a waterhole with its family.

“That calf is having some best moments. In the dry season these water holes are their lifeline. One such created by us,” Kaswan tweeted while sharing the video. The wonderful video captures the little one playing while at the waterhole.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 1,600 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“Salute to the forest guards,” wrote a Twitter user. “ Amazing,” shared another. “Doing a great job,” commented a third. Some posted clapping emojis to showcase their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
