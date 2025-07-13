Baby elephant's first time in a mud pool melts hearts: 'Utterly adorable'

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant enjoying its very first playtime in a mud pool has captured the internet’s attention, leaving viewers smiling with delight. Shared on Instagram by the account New Elephant Home, the clip features a baby elephant named Rodtang, just one month old, relishing a carefree and utterly joyful moment in nature. A baby elephant's first playful dip in a mud pool captured hearts online.(Instagram/new_elephant_home)

(Also read: Baby elephant surprises visitor with unexpected kiss, internet melts over heartwarming moment)

The video begins with Rodtang and his mother slowly approaching a shallow mud pool. As the little one steps in, a wave of excitement seems to take over. Despite his unsteady legs, Rodtang wastes no time immersing himself in the cooling mud — flopping, splashing, and rolling around with uninhibited glee.

The caption shared with the video reads, “This is Baby Rodtang’s first time playing in the mud and a small pool! He’s very excited and clearly loves it. At just one month old, he can’t walk steadily yet, but he’s already strong and full of energy. Watch until the end to see just how much fun he’s having! He was full of joy, mud splattered all over her body and covering her eyes.”

Watch the adorable clip here:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered nearly 40,000 views and continues to gain traction.

Internet reacts with joy

The reactions to the video have been overwhelmingly affectionate. One user exclaimed, “Omg this is the cutest thing!” while another added, “Thank you for this beautiful and entertaining video!” A viewer commented, “She loved it so much, her wobbly little legs.” Others chimed in with sentiments like, “You just made my week!!! How gorgeous,” and “So adorable.”

Several users dubbed it the “cutest video on the internet,” praising not just Rodtang’s adorableness, but also the joy and innocence reflected in the moment.

As one commenter summed it up best: “There’s something magical about watching a baby elephant discover the world — especially with mud and joy involved.”