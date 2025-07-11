Baby elephant surprises visitor with unexpected kiss, internet melts over heartwarming moment

A heartwarming moment from an elephant park in Thailand is capturing hearts across the internet, after a video of a baby elephant affectionately planting a kiss on a visitor’s cheek went viral on Instagram. A baby elephant kissed a visitor at a Thailand park, melting hearts as the video of the sweet surprise went viral on social media.(Instagram/draroobabatool)

The short but delightful clip was shared by Dr Arooba Batool. In the video, Batool is seen standing close to a three-year-old baby elephant named Amelia. What begins as a calm interaction soon turns into a joyful surprise, as Amelia reaches out with her trunk and gently presses a kiss on the woman’s cheek.

Overlayed on the video is a caption that reads: “Most unexpected kiss ever.” Clearly surprised but thrilled, Batool shared the video with the caption: “I just went to say hello but didn’t expect a kiss in return. Her name is Amelia and she’s a 3-year-old baby elephant.”

Watch the clip here:

The clip has quickly gone viral, racking up nearly 4 million views and a flood of reactions from enchanted viewers.

Internet reacts with love

One user wrote, “This is the kind of content that just makes your day better.” Another added, “That’s the most precious thing I’ve seen all week.”

Echoing the mood, a third comment read, “Baby elephants are the purest souls. Just look at that gentle kiss!” A playful user joked, “Where do I sign up for elephant kisses?” while another exclaimed, “Thailand just made it to the top of my travel list!”

One user shared, “She’s so gentle and curious, like a child discovering the world for the first time.” Another simply wrote, “This is healing. We need more of this in our feed.”

Yet another comment read, “It’s amazing how animals show affection in ways that feel more sincere than most humans.” A user reflected, “You can see the intelligence and emotion in her eyes. Truly magical.”

And some were just smitten: “Omg! That smile on her face after the kiss—priceless!” and “Imagine being kissed by an elephant and going viral for it. Iconic.”