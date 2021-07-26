Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

If you love watching baby elephants frolicking around and being naughty then this video by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is what you need to see today. Shared on Twitter, the video features several orphan elephants having a fun time in a pool of mud. The video may make you remember your childhood days of zero worries and 100% fun.

The video shows some baby elephants wallowing in a pool of mud as their caretakers keep a close look at each of them. “Muddy bliss looks like this!” reads the caption and we totally agree.

Take a look at the recording:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

Shared on July 25, the clip has amassed over 19,100 views and tons of reactions. The comments section was flooded with netizens expressing their wishes to give the baby elephants lots of hugs. While some said that they really wanted to be at the spit to join the baby jumbos in their mudbath, others pointed out what a delightful video it was.

“I really want to be there. Everyone is having so much fun,” wrote a Twitter user. “'Muddy Bliss'. I think I've found my band name,” commented another. “Mud spa time,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

