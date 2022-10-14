Baby elephants show their love of wrestling in this adorable video

Are you someone who loves watching different videos showing various antics of elephants? Chances are, you also scroll through social media and follow different pages that provide you with regular elephant-related content. One such Instagram page is Sheldrick Wildlife Trust that is filled with interesting images and videos of the gentle giants. It is a Kenya-based organisation dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants in the area. Recently they posted a video to show a playfight between a few baby elephants.

“Roho is the crowned king of the Nursery! (Really, he’s just the oldest bull in the herd, but we like to add a little pomp and circumstance.) Befitting his royal status, he just sits in his kingdom and waits for his courtesans to come play with him. Here, he is joined by Esoit and Taabu. Although they are quite a bit smaller than Roho, they share his love of wrestling. It makes us so proud to see how Roho gently plays with them, sitting back and encouraging them to test their strength, where he could easily dominate the both. Our little king is turning into a mature, kind bull!” they posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 20,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Beautiful smart precious babies, I love and adore them so very much,” posted an Instagram user. “Gosh they're all thriving, it's so wonderful to see these amazing animals growing into adulthood and making new family members,” expressed another. “Of course Roho rules!!!,” shared a third. “Love seeing the elephants playing,” wrote a fourth.