Baby girl picks up bag at a store, tries to run away with it. Watch to know why

Are you an Arianator? In case you don’t know what that means, we are asking if you are a fan of the American singer, songwriter and actor Ariana Grande. No matter if you are familiar with most of her music or not, you may have heard of a very famous song of hers that went viral all over social media platforms when it released in 2019. The song named 7 Rings had people hooked to the lyric, “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” And in an addition to the videos that went viral with these lyrics playing in the background, is this particular video of a baby girl that was initially shared on TikTok and later re-posted on Instagram.

The video opens to show how little girl can be seen skimming through some products at a store. One gets to see how she spots a sweet, little pink-coloured bag. But of course, with no idea about how one needs to pay for things that one wants to buy, she simply lifts the item and attempts to run out of the store.

Watch it here:

Posted on August 28, this video has received over 2.98 lakh likes on it. It has also received various hilarious and sweet comments on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“I love her speedy duck walk,” confessed an Instagram user. “The perfect song for the video,” complimented another individual. “She’s got excellent taste,” wrote a third.