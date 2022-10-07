Home / Trending / Baby laughs uncontrollably as dad reads story in different voices. Watch

Published on Oct 07, 2022 05:25 PM IST

The video of a baby laughing uncontrollably to her dad reading a story in different voices was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the baby with her dad.(Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something wonderful about the videos that show the lovely bond between babies and their parents. One such video has turned into a source of amusement for many on Twitter. The wholesome video shows a baby’s reaction to her father reading her a story in different voices.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle GoodNews Correspondent. It is shared with a sweet caption that adds context to the clip. “Storytime with dad. Watch this baby crack up at her dad reading the sound ‘BOOOO!’,” it reads.

The video opens to show the dad sitting on a couch with his daughter on his lap. He is seen reading from a book. What’s wonderful to see is how his daughter laughs uncontrollably every time he says “Boo” in funny voices while reading the book.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh views and counting. Alongside, the clip has also received more than 12,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“Nothing better than the laughter of a baby to lift your spirit,” posted a Twitter user. “The sound of a baby’s laughter makes the world right,” shared another. “This is adorable,” expressed a third. “That is so sweet. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a fourth.

